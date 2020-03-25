Section
Charges against Thanathorn dropped
Thailand
Politics

Charges against Thanathorn dropped

published : 25 Mar 2020 at 06:10

newspaper section: News

Police have no objection to the decision by prosecutors not to indict former Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and two other former party executives on computer crimes charges, lawyer Krissadang Nuttajaras said on Tuesday.

The decision is therefore final, Mr Krissadang said after attending a meeting at the 6th Criminal Prosecution Office yesterday morning.

The charges were filed in August 2018 by police acting on a complaint by the then-ruling junta, the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), against Mr Thanathorn, Klaikong Waithayakarn, the party's former registrar, and Jaruwan Saranket, a former party executive member, accusing them of violating the Computer Crimes Act.

The charges involved a June 29, 2018 Facebook Live video posted on the pages of Mr Thanathorn and the party, criticising the NCPO.

