Veteran politician Prachuab dies at 76

Prachuab Chaiyasan, a former MP for Udon Thanai province, died of lung cancer on Wednesday. He was 76. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Seasoned politician Prachuab Chaiyasan, a former MP for Udon Thani province, died of lung cancer at Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday morning. He was 76.

He was pronounced dead at 7.10am.

Funeral rites are being held at sala 14, Wat Debsirin, for three days from Wednesday. After that his body will be kept for the cremation. The date has yet to be fixed.

Born on August 20, 1944, Prachuab was a graduate in political science from Thammasat University.

He and his wife Thongpoon had four children: Jaruporn, Jakrapat, Torpong and Jiraporn Chaiyasan.

During his political career, Prachuab held several ministerial portfolios, among them the Science, Technology and Energy Ministry in the government of Chatichai Choonhavan, and University Affairs Ministry in the Chuan Leekpai government.

He was a former leader of the Seritham Party and former secretary-general of the Chart Pattana Party.

Prachuab was dubbed "Idi of the Northeast" for his looks, which were likened those of Idi Amin, the former dictator of Uganda.



