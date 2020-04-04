Section
House to reconvene on May 22
Thailand
Politics

published : 4 Apr 2020 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai said on Friday the House would reconvene on May 22 as scheduled with the spending plan for the 2021 fiscal year high on its agenda.

Mr Chuan said the session will take place with strict restrictions and social-distancing measures for MPs. However, a contingency plan is being drawn up should the Covid-19 pandemic persist.

According to Mr Chuan, one of the key items of legislation pending House deliberation is the draft budget bill for the 2021 fiscal year. The first reading is expected to take place in early June.

Asked if an extraordinary parliamentary meeting would be warranted if the government issues an executive decree on borrowing to fight Covid-19, Mr Chuan said the House can acknowledge it as soon as parliament reconvenes.

Meanwhile, the Pheu Thai Party has joined the Communist Party of China and more than 230 political parties from over 100 countries in calls for closer international cooperation to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the 10-point open letter, the political parties said that no country can respond to the challenges alone.

The letter, signed by Pheu Thai leader Sompong Amornwiwat, was read out by Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, the party's chief strategist.

