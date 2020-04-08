Forgoing pay splits senators

Senators have expressed mixed feelings on growing calls to give up their salaries to help the country fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senator Seri Suwanpanont said on Monday he personally agreed with the idea.

"I am willing to donate all of my monthly salary to fund the country's fight against Covid-19," Mr Seri told media.

He said he was optimistic that other senators would agree if their salaries were used to buy medical equipment needed to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak. But Mr Seri admitted that some would not be able to give up their salaries due to different personal finances.

"Every senator continues working [even during a parliament session break]. They keep discussing the situation and helping the people by donating basic necessities to them, whether or not it's reported by the media," he said.

But Senator Kittisak Rattanawaraha strongly objected to the idea, saying even if every senator and MP gave up their entire salary for three months, the sum would only be 300 million baht, which he said would not make a dent in the Covid-19 fight.

"Not every senator is rich. Some of them rely solely on their monthly salaries and have to cover their own travel costs to the provinces for official functions," he said.

"Thailand isn't so broke that senators, MPs and civil servants have to sacrifice their salaries to supplement the state budget," Mr Kittisak said, adding that those calling for the measure were "politicising" the issue.

"Every senator has been working to help [those affected by Covid-19] by donating some of their salaries to fund things like face masks and hand santising gel to give away for free," he said.

Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichit­cholachai said measures like donating 20% of the unused Senate budget to the cause had already been discussed.