Ex-FFP execs set to hear rally charges

Prosecutors on Tuesday set a date of April 15 for two former executives and an MP of the now-defunct Future Forward Party (FFP) to hear whether they will face charges in connection with a flash mob at Pathumwan Skywalk on Dec 14 last year.

Pathumwan police have recommended prosecutors press five charges against former FFP secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, former party spokeswoman Pannika Wanich and former party list-MP Pita Limjaroenrat, who now leads the Move Forward Party.

The charges are; conspiring to hold a public gathering without notifying authorities, obstructing access to and from an electric train service, failing to prevent disturbances by participants in a public space, using a loudspeaker in public without permission and illegally holding a gathering within 150 metres of a royal palace.

Kritsadang Nutcharat, the lawyer representing the three politicians, yesterday said he will submit a request asking prosecutors to defer the April 15 date due to insufficient evidence. None of the three were present at Pathumwan Police Station yesterday.

Mr Piyabutr, however, told media in a phone interview that he will fight the case.

"Hopefully, the case will be a starting point for revisions to the Public Gathering Act. This law stifles the right of the public to express their ideas," he said.

Supporters of the disbanded party claimed that authorities were using the act to stifle the MPs who have since been banned from politics for 10 years after the Constitutional Court ruled that a party loan from former FFP leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was illegal.

Police have also sought the same charges against Mr Thanathorn, former FFP candidate Pairatchote Chantarakhachorn and three activists -- Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, Thanawat Wongchai and Nutta "Bow" Mahattana -- over their participation at the rally.