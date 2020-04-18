Preecha's tourism panel gig draws fire

The appointment of the prime minister's younger brother, Gen Preecha Chan-o-cha, as a member of the Senate committee on tourism has come under fire from the Pheu Thai Party.

Preecha: Attendance record questioned

The main opposition party questioned his ability to help the tourism industry, which has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to party spokesman, Anusorn Iamsa-ard, Gen Preecha had a poor attendance record while serving as a member of the junta-appointed National Legislative Assembly (NLA).

As such, his appointment to the Senate committee on tourism at a time when the sector has taken the heaviest blow from the novel coronavirus outbreak does not bode well, he said.

"I'm not sure that those in the tourism industry will feel full of hope after seeing Gen Preecha's name on the Senate panel," he said.

He said Gen Preecha's appointment went against public sentiment.

"There have been accusations about conflicts of interest involved in the [selection] of senators who get paid with taxpayers' money. When people ask them to give up their salaries to help during the crisis, they turn a deaf ear. Now this latest appointment shows no respect for the people," he said.

Gen Preecha's appointment has also cast a spotlight on the Senate tourism committee.

Critics are concerned whether the whole panel, largely comprised of former military and police officers, is up to the task in light of the pandemic.

Gen Boontham Oris, the committee's deputy secretary, yesterday defended the panel, saying its members have experience and have provided useful suggestions to the government.

He said although only five of the 19 members were civilians, all were experienced and qualified.

In Gen Preecha's case, he said the senator volunteered to sit on the panel when a seat was left vacant. He added that a senator can apply to sit on two committees.

Gen Preecha appointment was published in the Royal Gazette on Monday.