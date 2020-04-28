EC takes aim at Prachachat bid

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to take criminal action against an election candidate for the Prachachat Party for violating the Election Act.

In a statement released on Monday, the EC said Thassanee Chalayondecha applied to run for a House seat in Bangkok's Constituency 15 despite knowing she was not eligible, which is a violation of Section 151 of the 2018 MP Election Act.

The EC said Ms Thassanee did not meet the 90-day political party membership requirement.

Ms Thassanee had applied to join the Prachachat Party and paid membership fees on Nov 15, 2018, but she also paid a membership fee to the Phalang Chart Thai Party on Nov 17, 2018.

This meant Ms Thassanee belonged to two parties, a practice forbidden by the election law. As a result, her membership in both parties was revoked and she was not eligible to run.

The penalties for the offence are a jail term from one to 10 years, a fine between 20,000 to 200,000 baht, and a ban from politics for up to 20 years. The EC also said it agreed to take legal action against a voter who posted an image of a marked ballot on social media.

According to the poll commission, a user named "Peerawit Sangkaesuk" made the offending post in the "ROEXE SV Jellopy" Facebook group during the advance voting on March 17 last year. By posting the marked ballot on social media, he violated Sections 97 and 99 of the election law, said the EC.