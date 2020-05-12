Thanathorn's group warned over laser messages

This image from the Progressive Movement shows a laser message in Thai meaning "finding truth" projected on a fence at Wat Pathum Wanaram in Bangkok.

Police and the military have threatened to prosecute the Progressive Movement over its projected laser messages related to past political demonstration crackdowns.

Pol Col Kissana Phatanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said on Tuesday that legal police officers were considering which laws were violated and who should face charges.

The Progressive Movement was formed by Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, former leader of the disbanded Future Forward Party. The movement told media Tuesday morning that it was behind laser messages calling for the truth about the "cold-blooded murder" of people.

"This month there are people who want to confuse society and reopen cases that are already closed," Pol Col Kissana said.

The laser message projection was intended to recall incidents in May 2010 and police were gathering evidence to prepare the prosecution of the people behind it, he said.

Earlier on Tuesday deputy national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk said the people who were behind the laser projection should avoid creating conflict in the country. Police were considering the legal ramifications but were yet to call anyone for interrogation, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said the laser message projection was not a symbolic demonstration. Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam declined to comment on the issue. Deputy Defence Minister Chaichan Changmongkol said police were duty-bound to take legal action on the matter.

The laser messages were projected -- apparently from a moving vehicle -- onto various structures in Bangkok, reportedly including the Defence Ministry, Wat Pathum Wanaram, Ratchaprasong intersection and the Democracy Monument.

The Progressive Movement shared video clips and photos of the messages via its Line chat application with reporters on Tuesday morning. The messages expressed a determination to uncover the truth behind the "cold-blooded murder" of people in May 1992 and May 2010.

The Progressive Movement was founded in March by Mr Thanathorn, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and Pannika Wanich after their Future Forward Party was disbanded for accepting money from an illegitimate source.

In May 1992 protests against the government of Gen Suchinda Kraprayoon were violently suppressed. In May 2010, more than 90 people, mostly civilians, were killed during red-shirt demonstrations against the Abhisit Vejjajiva government.