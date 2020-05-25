Chaturon readies new party

Veteran politician Chaturon Chaisang says he is in the process of forming a new political party. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

Former deputy prime minister and chief policy strategist of the now-defunct Thai Raksa Chart Party Chaturon Chaisang says he is in the process of forming a new political party.

Mr Chaturon, who is also a former member of the Pheu Thai Party, on Sunday wrote on his Facebook page that since the Thai Raksa Chart Party was dissolved he has been been in talks with a wide range of people, including politicians, businessmen, former state officials and young people who share his passion for doing the country a service through politics.

"We finally agreed we want to establish a new political party to be an alternative choice for Thai people," he wrote.

Mr Chaturon disclosed his political plans after media reports last week saying he and other veteran politicians had discussed forming a new party.

Mr Chaturon said his new party wanted to gather experienced and talented people from all generations who had the vision and the will to make changes for the better.

"Our new party will uphold democratic principles and will focus on the issues that affect Thais' quality of life," he said.

Mr Chaturon insisted the party will not be a puppet of the Pheu Thai Party, a branch of the dissolved Thai Raksa Chart Party nor a reunion of "October people".

"October people" refers to students and people who attended the Oct 14, 1973, mass uprising against the military dictatorship and the Oct 6, 1976, massacre at Thammasat University.

"We will be an independent party that has our own way of moving Thailand forward," he said.

When asked whether former finance minister Surapong Suebwonglee, former deputy minister Prommin Lertsuridej and former Pheu Thai secretary-general Phumtham Wechayachai would join his new party, Mr Chaturon said he has not officially invited them yet.

"However, we had worked together for many years and we are all people who uphold democratic principles, so it's possible that we may work together again," Mr Chaturon said.

Mr Phumtham recently admitted he regularly met Mr Chaturon to discuss political issues, but declined to comment on the plan to set up a new party. It is unclear when he hopes to make the plans take shape.