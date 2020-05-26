Section
Thamanat targeted for impeachment over Australian criminal record
Thailand
Politics

published : 26 May 2020 at 13:39

writer: Thana Boonlert

Deputy Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompaw. (file photo)
The Move Forward Party will seek the impeachment of MP and Deputy Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompaw over his criminal record in Australia, a party spokesman said on Tuesday.

Natcha Boonchaiya-insawat said the party's MPs would submit a motion for the impeachment of Mr Thamanat to the House speaker on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Thamanat should have been disqualified from serving as an MP and in the cabinet because of his heroin smuggling-related sentence and imprisonment in Australia, the spokesman said.

During the censure debate in February Mr Thamanat had failed to present evidence proving his innocence, Mr Natcha said.

The opposition party's spokesman said Section 98(10) of the constitution prohibited anyone found guilty of a narcotics trafficking offence from standing for election to parliament. Violating the same section would also mean his disqualification from holding a cabinet seat, he said.

