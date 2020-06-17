Charter court to rule on Thamanat's eligibility to hold office

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow tells reporters at parliament on May 27 he will fight the Move Forward Party's petition to the Constitutional Court to rule on his eligibility to serve as an MP. (File photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The Constitutional Court has agreed to rule on the qualifications of Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow over his past criminal record in Australia.

The court said on Wednesday it would accept a petition forwarded by House Speaker Chuan Leekpai about Mr Thamanat and his conviction and sentencing in Australia.

Mr Thamanat was sentenced to six years in prison in 1993 by an Australian appeal court in a case related to heroin smuggling, the Sydney Morning Herald revealed. He has also been accused of forging a doctorate degree in public administration.

He was grilled by the opposition during the censure debate in February. The Phayao MP denied the allegations.

The charter court on Wednesday ordered Mr Thamanat to defend the accusations within 15 days of receiving a copy of the petition. He is allowed to continue in office pending the court's ruling.

The court did not say when it would deliver its decision.

Move Forward Party MPs petitioned the House speaker in May to seek a ruling from the charter court on Mr Thamanat's eligibility to sit as an MP and to hold a cabinet portfolio.