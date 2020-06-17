New political group Care calls for ‘true democracy’

Founding members of new political group Care are seen at Voice Space in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo by Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Care, the newly formed political group, has sent a strong message urging “all uncles” to end their grip on power and return democracy to the country.

The 40-member group, whose name is an acronym for Creative, Action, Revival and People Empowerment, was officially launched on Wednesday.

Co-founder Banyong Pongpanich called on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his ministers to step down from power once coronavirus is brought under control -- although the Phatra Securities board chairman did not directly refer to them by name, instead calling them “uncles”.

“For all uncles, this will be an opportunity to graciously dismount from riding the tiger,” he said of the post-Covid period.

He also called for the charter to be amended to bring “true democracy” to the country and urged the “uncles” to learn a lesson from former prime minister Winston Churchill.

“Sir Winston Churchill led the United Kingdom to victory in the World War, but he lost badly in the election three months later,” he said.

Aside from Mr Banyong, the Care co-founders also include economist Supavut Saichue, an advisor to Phatra, and several politicians close to Thaksin Shinawatra who recently defected from the Pheu Thai Party.

The politicians are Phumtham Wechayachai, Prommin Lertsuridej and Surapong Suebwonglee, all of whom were executives of the Thai Rak Thai (TRT) Party, dissolved in 2007 for electoral fraud.

Other co-founders include architect Duangrit Bunnag, SEA Write award winner Veeraporn Nitiprapha, writer Lakkana Punwichai and Prit Ruktapongpisal, a son of former TRT key figure Pongsak Ruktapongpisal.

Mr Phumtham said the group will engage with all sectors of society to solve the country's problems.

Mr Phumtham was an advisor to Pheu Thai Party leader Sompong Amornwiwat. He and several other high-profile politicians quit Pheu Thai over conflicts with Khunying Sudarat, the party's chief strategist.

Care is expected to evolve into a new political party in time for the next election.