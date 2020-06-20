First election since outbreak held in Lampang

Five vie for vacant seat formerly held by Pheu Thai in 'new normal' poll

Election officials shows their readiness before the door opens for the by-election in Constituency 4, Lampang province, on Saturday. (Photos by Assawin Wongnorkaew)

The first election since the Covid-19 outbreak has been held in Lampang province on Saturday amid strict health measures.

The by-election was organised for Constituency 4 to replace Ittirat Chantharasurin, a multiple-time Pheu Thai MP for the province who died on May 7. The constituency covers four districts: Ko Kha, Soem Ngam, Sop Prap, Thoen and Mae Phrik.

Four of the five candidates were from coalition parties: Wattana Sitwang from Palang Pracharath (No.1), Ampin Kamsriwan from Palang Thongthin Thai (No.3), Ong-art Sin-ananset from Thai Rak Tham (No.4) and Patitta Chaimoonchuen from New Economics (No.5).

Only Pol Lt Somboon Klapachon (No.2) was the candidate from the opposition Seri Ruam Thai Party.

The opposition Pheu Thai party had planned to field a candidate to keep its seat but Pinit Chantharasurin, the father of the deceased MP, had pulled out at the last minute, saying he would rather run for president of the provincial administration organisation later.

Since the law requires that candidates must be screened before being fielded by a party — a process that takes time — Pheu Thai could not find a new candidate before the May 26 registration deadline, leaving only the Seri Ruam Thai candidate to represent the Opposition. (continues below)

New rules were introduced by the Election Commission to ensure health safety. The layout of poll stations was redesigned with social distancing of at least 1.5 metres in mind. Voters were required to wear masks, have their temperatures checked and clean their hands with alcohol gel provided inside the polling stations and observe social distancing.

Since the EC assigned no more than 600 voters to each polling station to prevent congestion, the number of polling stations was increased to 386 from 321, each manned with three village health volunteers.

All officials were required to wear face shields at all times. Pens in each booth were cleaned constantly. A separate section was also provided for voters with body temperatures more than 37.5 degrees Celsius.

The EC estimated a 77% turnout. As there were more polling stations, vote counting should end sooner and the unofficial results were expected to be known by 8pm on the same day.