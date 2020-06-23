DPM Prawit confirms leadership of PPRP

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon speaks to reporters at Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said on Tuesday he would accept the leadership of the coalition-core Palang Pracharath Party to end internal disputes.

Government House reporters asked him to confirm Monday's news report that he had agreed to become the new leader of the coalition-core party. He said the new position was not announced right away pending an election by party members.

He said that he would have to take up the position to handle disputes in the party.

"They must be reconciled," Gen Prawit said.

He did not say how long he would be the party leader.

On Monday chief government whip Wirat Rattanaset said Gen Prawit agreed to take up the party leader's position.

Gen Prawit accepted the invitation at the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Project (East Region) inside the 1st Infantry Regiment, King's Guards on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok.

The invitation was delivered by Mr Wirat, along with PPRP heavyweights including Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan, Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat, Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta and Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow.

Gen Prawit's appointment as PPRP leader is expected to help end the power struggle brewing within the core coalition party over cabinet seats. Once the situation improves, a reshuffle is expected to take place.