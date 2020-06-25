Section
Dozens of activists gather at Democracy Monument
Thailand
Politics

Dozens of activists gather at Democracy Monument

published : 25 Jun 2020 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Bangkok Post and Reuters

A demonstrator dressed with a 1932 vintage uniform takes part in a demostration in front of the Democracy Monument demanding a change in the constitution on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)
Political activists staged peaceful gatherings across the country on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the 1932 revolt, which ended the absolute monarchy in what was then Siam.

In Bangkok, about 40 demonstrators gathered at the city's Democracy Monument and played a large-screen video re-enacting the speeches made by leaders of Khana Rassadorn (People's Party) after they toppled the government of King Prajadhipok and ushered in Thailand's first government with a constitutional monarchy.

A protester dressed in a vintage soldier uniform speaks next to the original plaque commemorating the end of the absolute monarchy during a demonstration to demand for change in the constitution on the 88th anniversary of a revolt that ended absolute monarchy, in front of the Parliament on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

"Eighty-eight years ago today around dawn, Khana Rassadorn seized power and changed the system of governance to a democracy," said protester Anon Nampa. Another protest was planned outside parliament.

Activists demanded amendments to the constitution written by the junta that preceded the current coalition government. Critics say the charter is designed to keep the military in power.

"We want to use the revolt anniversary to make our point about the problematic nature of the constitution drafted by the military," said Anusorn Unno of the Committee Campaigning for a People's Constitution.

Pol Lt Gen Surapol Younooch, a commander attached to the Royal Thai Police, said on Wednesday Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had instructed security agencies to monitor the activists who staged the gatherings.

