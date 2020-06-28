Many think no-one is suitable for PM: Poll

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attends a budget bill debate in Parliament on June 4, 2020. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Many people think there are no suitable persons for the post of prime minister and are not supporting any particular political party in the current political situation, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on June 22-24 on 2,517 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and education throughout the country.

Asked who they would support for the post of prime minister today, 44.06% said there were no suitable candidates.

Of the remainder,

25.47% said they support Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, reasoning that he is an honest and straightforward person who has handled the country's administration well and should continue to remain in the post;

8.07% supported Khunying Sudarat Keyurapan of the Pheu Thai Party;

7.03% had no answer or were not interested;

4.57% were for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temiyaves of the Seri Ram Thai Party;

3.93% for Pitha Limcharoenrat of the Move Forward Party;

1.67% for Korn Jatikawanich of the Kla Party;

0.99% for Sompong Amornvivat of the Pheu Thai Party;

0.95% for Abhisit Vejjajiva of the Democrat Party;

0.87% for Mingkwan Saengsuwan of the New Economics Party;

0.83% for Jurin Laksanavisit of the Democrat Party;

0.44% for Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party;

0.32% for Wan Muhamad Nor Matha of the Prachachart Party;

0.20% for Chadchat Sittipant; 0.16% for Uttama Savanayana of the Palang Pracharath Party;

0.08% for M.R. Jatu Mongol Sonakul;

0.04% for Kanchana Silpa-archa of the Chartthaipattana Party.

Asked what political parties they were currently supporting,

32.38% said they were not for any party;

20.70% were for Pheu Thai;

15.73% Palang Pracharath;

13.47% Move Forward;

7.75% Democrat;

3.42% no answer/not interested;

2.50% Seri Ruam Thai;

1.43% Bhumjaithai;

1.11% Kla;

0.60% Pheu Chart;

0.36% Chartthaipattana;

0.20% New Economics;

0.16% Prachachart;

0.11% Chart Pattana;

0.08% Ruam Palang Pracha Chart Thai.

Compared to a poll taken at the end of December 2019, the support for Palang Pracharath, Democrat, Bhumjaithai, Chartthaipattana, New Economics and Prachachart parties declined while the support for Pheu Thai, Seri Ruam Thai and Chart Pattana parties slightly increased.