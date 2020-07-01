Court declines to rule on Thamanat's MP status

Palang Pracharath MP for Phayao Thamanat Prompow, centre, at a press conference at parliament on May 27 after House Speaker Chuan Leekpai sent the petition about his qualifications to the Constitutional Court. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The Constitutional Court has rejected a petition asking that it rule whether Palang Pracharath MP for Phayao Thamanat Prompow is ineligible to hold his seat because his wife holds shares in Klongtoey Market Ltd.

The petition was submitted to the Constitutional Court by Parliament President Chuan Leekpai after it was supported by 54 MPs, more than the required one-tenth of sitting members of the House of Representatives.

The petition argued that Mr Thamanat, who is also deputy agriculture and cooperatives minister, was ineligible to hold a seat in the House under Sections 101 and 184 of the constitution.

In an announcement issued on Wedneday, the court said that before deciding whether to accept the petition for consideration it must take into account the legality of the petition submission process, and the reason given in the petition.

Based on documents attached to the petition, Mr Thamanat's wife helds shares in Klongtoey Market (2551) Co Ltd and the company had entered into a land lease contract with the Port Authority of Thailand.

The court found that the land lease contract is not monopolistic. Therefore, there is no reason for Mr Thamanat to lose his status as an MP under Sections 101 and 184 of the constitution.

Therefore, the court dismissed the petition.



