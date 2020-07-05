Taweesak elected ACT party leader

Taweesak Na Takuathung is the new leader of the Action Coalition of Thailand after M.R. Chatu Mongol Sonakul resigned. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Taweesak Na Takuathung has been elected new leader of the Action Coalition of Thailand (ACT), a five-MP party in the coalition government, replacing M.R. Chatu Mongol Sonakul.

The election took place at a meeting of the party's general assembly on Sunday at the Bangkok Thonburi University in Bangkok's Thawi Watthana district.

The meeting was attended by acting party executive members including Mr Taweesak, Anek Laothamatas, Juthathat Laothamatas and Pol Capt Jomdet Treemek.

Also in attendance was former People's Democratic Reform Committee firebrand Suthep Thaugsuban, an ACT co-founder.

M.R. Chatu Mongol Sonakul did not attend the meeting. He had resigned both as leader and member of the party, but remains as labour minister in the coalition government, pending a cabinet reshuffle.

Apart from reviewing a report on the party's affairs in 2019, high on the meeting agenda was the election of a new party leader to replace M.R. Chatu Mongol.

Mr Taweesak, the acting ACT leader and secretary-general, was elected new ACT leader.

Mr Anek, Jak Panchuphet and Danuch Tantoedthit were elected 1st, 2nd and 3rd executive members respectively.

Also elected at the meeting were Duangrit Benjathikul as new party secretary-general, Ms Juthathat as party treasurer and Thanthornthep Yaem-uthai as party registrar.

Khetrat Laothamatas and Phetchomphu Kitburana were elected party spokespersons.

The meeting also acknowledged a change in the party's logo. The new logo features a blue wheel of dharma on the rim and a white elephant standing in an inner red circle - with the party's name both in Thai and English written on the blue wheel.

Informed sources in the ACT said Mr Anek, a co-founder of the party, was earlier tipped to be new party leader. However, since the party has proposed Mr Anek to be new labour minister, replacing M.R. Chatu Mongol if there is a cabinet shakeup, Mr Taweesak was instead nomimated for the party leader post.