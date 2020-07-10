Emergency decree should be revoked, say activists

Members of the People Go network walk from MRT Lat Phrao station to the Civil Court to petitioned the Civil Court to revoke the emergency decree. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

A group of activists on Thursday petitioned the Civil Court to revoke the emergency decree imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, saying that extending it until the end of this month would affect their rights to public assembly.

Nimit Thian-udom, of the People Go network, said he had lodged a petition with the court on Ratchadaphisek Road.

The leader of the June 24 Democracy Group, Somyot Phrueksakasemsuk, the leader of the Commoners Party, Lertsak Khamkhongkham, and their supporters also gathered in front of the court holding placards calling for the lifting of the state of emergency. Police and court security officers were deployed to maintain order.

Mr Nimit, who is also a member of the People's Network for Welfare State, said he felt the need to lodge the petition because the group planned to hold a gathering next Monday in front of the United Nations building on Ratchadamnoen Nok Road to call on the prime minister to endorse a bill on national pensions.

More than 10,000 people have signed a petition supporting the bill but it has been on hold for almost five months. All it needed, Mr Nimit said, was the prime minister's signature so it can be tabled in parliament for discussion.

In light of this, an extension of the decree until the end of this month had effectively restricted the group's right to assembly, Mr Nimit said.

The prime minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, previously said the extension would not affect people's right to assembly and that those who wanted to hold rallies needed only to inform authorities of their plans in advance.

In light of this, the group informed Nang Loeng police about their planned rally, only to be told that they could not hold it because it might violate the emergency decree.

He said that the Covid-19 crisis in Thailand had eased, so the emergency decree should be replaced by normal laws such as the Communicable Disease Act.