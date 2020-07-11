Kao Klai Party eyes city governor poll

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat (right) unveils Isarawut Na Nan as the party's candidate to contest the by-election in Samut Prakan's Constituency 5. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

The Kao Klai Party (KKP) on Friday pledged to field a candidate in the much-awaited Bangkok governor election and establish a presence in all 50 districts of the capital.

Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has been slow in decentralising power and the party would work closely with residents to reshape the capital.

"We'll support the city's residents in speaking their minds and saying what changes they want," Mr Pita said as he introduced Isarawut Na Nan, a businessman from Samut Prakan, who will stand in the upcoming parliamentary by-election in the province.

On Friday, Mr Pita invited people to apply to become party candidates to contest the city council election via the party's website from today until July 25.

He said party candidates need not have political experience or be well-known, and rejected criticism that the party tends to opt for candidates who are close to its leaders.

"The party has a selection process. Its members are free to speak up and make proposals while the executive board is responsible for decision-making [processes]," Mr Pita said. "The party doesn't belong to [me]. We don't exercise cronyism."

The party will start its candidate selection process next month. Political observers believe if the KKP and opposition ally Pheu Thai field candidates in the Bangkok governor poll, they are likely to split the opposition vote.

The local polls were suspended in 2014 by the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order.