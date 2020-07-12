Democrats in the dark over likely reshuffle

Jurin: Dems do not know PM's plan.

The Democrat Party has not been told about a cabinet reshuffle which might decide its fate in the government, said the party leader Jurin Laksanawisit.

If there is to be a reshuffle in the near future, it would be initiated by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, he said, before adding: "So far, there's been no signal to such effect from him."

He made the remarks at the party's get-together event in Rayong yesterday. It was held ahead of the Democrat's general assembly planned for July 19.

Mr Jurin said if the prime minister makes no indication of a cabinet post reallocation, the Democrats will retain their present quota of seven ministers.

Mr Jurin insisted all roads lead to the prime minister when it comes to a cabinet shake-up.

However, he declined to respond to a report of the next reshuffle being a limited one involving only ministerial seats within the ruling Palang Pracharath Party's quota.

The ruling party is expected to be most heavily motivated to move its ministerial allocations around following the resignation of Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong and Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Suvit Maesincee as PPRP members.

Mr Uttama, the former PPRP leader, and Mr Sontirat, the former ruling party secretary-general, formed the backbone of the government's economic team led by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

On Friday, Mr Somkid said he was prepared to accept his fate if Prime Minister Prayut decides to reshuffle the cabinet. His comment reinforced speculation of the entire economic team being replaced although it remains unclear if the quota of the economic portfolios with Mr Uttama and Mr Sontirat at the helm remains with Gen Prayut or the PPRP.

The economic ministries also comprise the Commerce Ministry. Mr Jurin said the seven ministerial posts were demanded by the Democrats as a condition of joining the coalition government.

"If there's to be any change to that condition, we need to be informed beforehand," he said.