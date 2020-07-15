Somkid, his team to resign

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak talks to executives of Government Savings Bank during his visit to the bank on Monday. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and four other cabinet members will tender their resignations on Thursday after mounting pressure from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) since the party's leadership reshuffle.

Several sources said on Wednesday that Mr Somkid, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong, Higher Education, Science and Innovations Minister Suvit Maesincee, and deputy secretary-general of the Prime Minister’s Office Kobsak Pootrakul will hand in their resignation letters to Gen Prayut at Government House on Thursday.

Mr Uttama reportedly confirmed his planned resignation.

Their decision will clear the way for a cabinet reshuffle demanded by PPRP after supporters of Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon pushed for him to become the new party leader last month, replacing Mr Uttama.

Mr Uttama, Mr Sontirat, Mr Suvit and Mr Korbsak quit PPRP last Thursday to formally end ties with the party they had co-founded. Some party members demanded the resignation of Mr Somkid and his economic team after Gen Prawit took the helm.

The four were brought into the economic team by Mr Somkid in the military government formed after the 2014 coup.

Preedee Daochai, chairman of Thai Bankers’ Association, reportedly will be a candidate to take charge of economic policy in a new cabinet line-up.