Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Student rally to go ahead
Thailand
Politics

Student rally to go ahead

published : 18 Jul 2020 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Student activists are insisting on going ahead with a political rally at Democracy Monument on Saturday despite a warning by police that such gatherings are prohibited under the emergency decree and restricted under the Communicable Disease Control Act.

The Free Youth group on Friday pledged to hold the rally and announced three demands which, if not met within two weeks, would result in an "upgrade" of their activism.

The demands include a House dissolution by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for failure in economic administration and allowing "VIPs" to enter the country without undergoing appropriate periods of quarantine.

The group also urged the government to "stop physical and psychological intimidation against the people" under the guise of national security

The third demand was the amendment of the 2017 Constitution.

Metropolitan Police chief Pol Lt Gen Phakkhaphong Phongphetra said he was not worried about the possibility of violence, but, as the organiser had not asked for permission, he could only ask them via the media not to violate the law or the rights of other people.

"We are currently under an emergency decree, and therefore no permission can be given for a political rally. There are also strict prohibitions on gatherings under the Communicable Disease Control Act," he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Struggling PM

The sudden resignations of key economic ministers in the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) are a signal of the diminishing negotiating power of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in the ruling coalition, which may keep him from getting his way in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle, says one observer.

06:00
Thailand

Police deny charges laid against held activist

No charges have been pressed against a political activist sent to a psychiatric hospital in connection with a possible lese majeste crime earlier this month, according to Khon Kaen's police chief.

05:33
Business

Central bank sees low level of inflation

Headline inflation should remain at a low level for a period of time, though there is high uncertainty surrounding its path, the Bank of Thailand's chief said in an open letter to the finance minister.

05:33