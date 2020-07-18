Student rally to go ahead

Student activists are insisting on going ahead with a political rally at Democracy Monument on Saturday despite a warning by police that such gatherings are prohibited under the emergency decree and restricted under the Communicable Disease Control Act.

The Free Youth group on Friday pledged to hold the rally and announced three demands which, if not met within two weeks, would result in an "upgrade" of their activism.

The demands include a House dissolution by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for failure in economic administration and allowing "VIPs" to enter the country without undergoing appropriate periods of quarantine.

The group also urged the government to "stop physical and psychological intimidation against the people" under the guise of national security

The third demand was the amendment of the 2017 Constitution.

Metropolitan Police chief Pol Lt Gen Phakkhaphong Phongphetra said he was not worried about the possibility of violence, but, as the organiser had not asked for permission, he could only ask them via the media not to violate the law or the rights of other people.

"We are currently under an emergency decree, and therefore no permission can be given for a political rally. There are also strict prohibitions on gatherings under the Communicable Disease Control Act," he said.