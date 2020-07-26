Activists stage anti-govt protests in three centres as police watch

A group of youth-led activists staged an anti-government walking protest through the city streets in central Bangkok on Saturday.

The group, called Kloom Luek Kang Prachathippatai (Choosing the Side of Democracy), led protesters on a march from Ratchadamri Road to the Victory Monument. About 5pm, the protesters made their way down Ratchaprarop Road, the Rajavithi Road and Phaya Thai Road.

Phattharapol Thanadetpornlert, the group co-leader, said the march was part of a campaign to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and return democracy to the people after the army engineered the military coup in 2014.

The group urged people to wear black in protest against the government. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Division 5 and Lumpini police stood along the route to alleviate congestion in busy Saturday traffic. Police said the protest proceeded peacefully. Pol Col Nitiwat Saensing, superintendent of Lumpini police, said the protest leaders on Friday had requested permission for the walk.

In Samut Prakan, a similar protest joined by about 100 people took place in the downtown area, while in Nakhon Si Thammarat, about 100 youths held an anti-government rally at the town hall plaza in central Muang district.