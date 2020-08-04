Narumon tipped to be next deputy labour minister in reshuffle

Narumon Pinyosinwat

Narumon Pinyosinwat has resigned from the job of government spokeswoman, further fuelling speculation she will be appointed as deputy labour minister in the new cabinet line-up.

The Prime Minister's Office announcement of her resignation was dated July 31, and said Ms Narumon stepped down from the job on July 30.

The former Business School lecturer at the National Institute of Development Administration emerged recently as a strong candidate for the job of deputy labour minister in the upcoming reshuffle.

Meanwhile, Somsak Thepsutin, the deputy leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), has denied warning the government it may suffer a political "aftershock" after the reshuffle expected in a matter of weeks.

Mr Somsak, also the justice minister, insisted he never made the remark despite media reporting it. He insisted that the PPRP stands united and that members are moving in the same direction.

No one in the party would be so disappointed at missing out on a cabinet post to cause any trouble, according to Mr Somsak.

It was widely reported by the media that Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit had set his sights on filling in the post of energy minister left vacant by former PPRP secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong. However, he is unlikely to make the switch-over as an outsider is speculated to take over the portfolio.

If anyone experienced sleepless nights after the planned reshuffle, their insomnia should only last a few days, Mr Somsak said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha dismissed the notion of the government facing post-reshuffle disunity.

The premier said the media may have gone overboard with the "aftershock" issue. The reshuffle is currently at the stage where new cabinet members' backgrounds and qualifications are being vetted.

The government will need some time to scrutinise the backgrounds of the candidates nominated for the cabinet posts, Gen Prayut said, adding their solidarity remains intact.