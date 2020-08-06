New cabinet ministers announced

Predee Daochai is the new finance minister. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Predee Daochai is the new finance minister, while Supattanapong Punmeechaow doubles up as energy minister and deputy prime minister, in the cabinet reshuffle published in the Royal Gazette on Thursday.

The Gazette announced six changes in the cabinet .

Mr Predee replaced Uttama Savanayana at the Finance Ministry and Mr Supattanapong filled the void left by Sontirat Sontijirawong at the Energy Ministry.

Mr Predee is the former co-president of Kasikornbank and chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association.

Mr Supattanapong, a former director of PTT Global Chemical Plc, is the new deputy prime minister. He is expected to lead the economic policy team left by Somkid Jatusripitak.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai is another deputy prime minister and Anucha Nakasai is the PM's Office Minister, replacing Tewan Liptapanlop.

Anek Laothamatas gets the higher education, science and innovations portfolio left vacant after Suvit Maesincee resigned, along with Mr Uttama and Mr Sontirat, from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

Suchat Chomklin is the new labour minister and his new deputy is former cabinet spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat.

The Action Coalition for Thailand Party has swapped the labour portfolio for the higher education, science and innovations post once controlled by the PPRP.

The new positions are effective after they take the oath of office before His Majesty the King. No date is given.