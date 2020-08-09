Slow start for Samut Prakan by-election

A small number of voters wait to cast their ballots at a voting station for the by-election in Constituency 5 of Samut Prakan on Sunday. (Photo by Sutthiwit Chaiyutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A low turnout marked the start of the by-election in Constituency 5 of this lower Central province on Sunday.

The by-election was ordered by the Supreme Court as requested by the Election Commission (EC).

Krungsiwilai Suthinphueak, the candidate of the Palang Pracharath Party, was elected in the March 24, 2019 general election in Constituency 5.

However, he was yellow-carded by the EC for vote-buying after an inquiry into a complaint concluded that during the lead-up to the election his canvasser gave a wreath and 1,000 baht to support a funeral in the constituency in violation of the election law.

Despite being yellow-carded, Mr Krungsiwilai was allowed by law to run again in the by-election, which five candidates from five political parties are contesting.

Constituency 5 comprises two tambons of Bang Phli district, three tambons of Bang Sao Thong district and eight tambons of Bang Bo district.

Itthiporn Boonprakong, the EC chairman, visited the constituency on Sunday morning for an inspection. Officials at all polling stations are required to wear face masks and face shields. Eligible voters are required to have their temperature checked by health volunteers before going into the polling stations to cast their ballots.

A low turnout was seen at the start of the poll.