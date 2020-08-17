Royalists want bail withdrawn for protest leaders

Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, who was earlier released on conditional bail by the Criminal Court, speaks on the stage of the anti-government rally on Sunday night. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Royalist leaders have petitioned police to ask the Criminal Court to withdraw bail granted earlier to three protest leaders who subsequently took part in Sunday's anti-government rally, on the grounds they breached the conditions set for their release.

About 30 members of the Coordination Centre for Vocational Students and People Protecting the Institution on Monday submitted a letter to national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda.

They asked that Samran Rat police request the court to withdraw the bail allowed to Parit Chiwarak, Panupong Chadnok and Arnon Nampa.

They said the three activists had violated the conditions the court set on their bail by joining the political rally at the Democracy Monument on Sunday.

The three were relased on conditional bail by the court after police pressed multiple charges aganst them, including inciting unrest and sedition, for leading an anti-government rally on July 18.

The conditions included not committing the same offences they were charged with.

At least 10,000 people turned up at the rally organised by the Free People movement on Sunday. The rally organisers issued a statement asking the government to dissolve the House, start writing a new charter and cease harassment of its critics. The three men were seen at the rally.

The petition of the royalist group was handed to a representative of the police chief. It was accompanied by copies of videos of the Sunday rally and documents from the rally site, and preceding events.

Royalist group leader Sumeth Trakulwoonnu warned that police could be sued for dereliction of duty if they failed to respond to their request.

About 60 royalist members also gathered at the Democracy Monument on Sunday, showing their determination to protect the monarchy. They ended their rally peacefully an hour after the anti-government demonstration began at 3pm.

Mr Parit, Mr Arnon and Mr Panupong were among 15 people named in arrest warrants for leading the rally on July 18.

Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra said police were looking into whether the three activists had breached their court bail conditions. If there were gounds, police would ask the court to withdraw bail.

The Democracy Monument is in the jurisdiction of Samran Rat police station.