Farmers call for legal action against those 'insulting' the monarchy

A group of about 100 farmers from the Central Region submitted a letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House on Tuesday, calling for him to take legal action against individuals and groups of people as well as their supporters who have allegedly insulted the monarchy.

Porn-anong Klinya, the farmers' group leader, submitted the letter through Suporn Atthawong, a vice minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office.

The farmers said in the letter that in recent anti-government rallies the demonstrators had called for the power and rights of His Majesty the King to be reduced and limited, showing their intention of making the monarchy an inferior institution.

In fact, they said, the monarchy has been in people's hearts and its benevolence is beyond doubt.

The people who had infringed on the high institution included youth, students, university lecturers and politicians, they said.

They called for government agencies concerned to take strict legal action against these people.