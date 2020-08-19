Students rally to oust PM, education minister

Students make the three-finger salute as they hold placards to show support for the student-led rallies outside the Education Ministry on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

About 500 students from multiple schools in Bangkok converged outside the Education Ministry on Wednesday to call for the ouster of the education minister and the prime minister.

"Nobody is happy under dictatorship," one student said from the stage set outside the minister.

The young protesters in student uniforms, many wearing white ribbons, urged Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan to step down and called for fundamental reform in schools.

Students stood up to sing the national anthem while showing the three-fingered salute that has become the signature gesture for all anti-government rallies. In a symbolic gesture calling for reform, students tied white ribbons to the gate of the ministry.

At the end of the national anthem, the sudents blew whistles -- apparently to send a piercing message of their discontent to the minister. They continued to blow their whistles and shouted "Get out. Get Out" when the minister arrived to address them.

Mr Nataphol is a former key leader of the People's Democratic Reform Committee, a right-wing pressure group notorious for blowing whistles during the street protests that led to the coup against the democratically elected government in 2014.

The rallies against the government, and in support of a new charter, began in July before spreading to universities and then schools.