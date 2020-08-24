Thais living abroad back anti-govt rallies at home

Anti-government demonstrators led by the Free People group gather at the Democracy Monument on Ratchadamnoen Avenue on Aug 16, 2020. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Pro-democracy rallies are sprouting up abroad in support of the anti-government demonstrations in Thailand.

The THAIS RISE UP group in Scotland told the Bangkok Post on Friday that they are holding their own rally on Aug 29 in Edinburgh's St Andrew Square to call for the dissolution of parliament and the installation of a constitution drafting assembly represented by people from all walks of life.

It came after the group held a virtual protest via Facebook where participants posted photos of anti-establishment banners in support of the mass demonstration at Democracy Monument on Aug 16.

Another group, which calls itself the Thai Student Network in the UK for Democracy, said on its own Facebook page that around 50 Thais gathered at Russell Square in London on Aug 16 to support the protest.

"In our generation, we must end this toxic relationship between Thai people and the ruling regime in Thailand," read one of the banners.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Alliance for Thai Democracy (TATD) said on its Facebook page that it had held its own rally in support at Taipei Main Station yesterday evening. The group told Taiwan News that 150-200 people joined the event.

The group pressed the same demands made by other young protesters in Thailand; however, the group maintained that it opposed the use of the monarchy as a tool for political gains and stressed the need for the higher institution to be excluded from politics.

The group said the protest was organised to show solidarity with those who support democracy, calling for activists and lawmakers from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and others to forge a Pan-Asian alliance to counter authoritarianism in the region.