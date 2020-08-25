Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Facebook to challenge govt demand to block group critical of monarchy
Thailand
Politics

Facebook to challenge govt demand to block group critical of monarchy

published : 25 Aug 2020 at 11:22

writer: Reuters

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. (Reuters file photo)
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. (Reuters file photo)

Facebook said on Tuesday it was planning to legally challenge the Thai government after being "compelled" to block access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that discusses the monarchy.

The social media giant late on Monday blocked access to the "Royalist Marketplace" group after the government threatened legal action over failure to take down content deemed defamatory to the monarchy.

"Requests like this are severe, contravene international human rights law, and have a chilling effect on people's ability to express themselves," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

"We work to protect and defend the rights of all internet users and are preparing to legally challenge this request."

The statement did not give details on the legal challenge. Insulting the monarchy is illegal in Thailand.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+5 Covid imports

The government on Tuesday reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus, all quarantined Thai returnees, as total cases rose to 3,402.

11:31
Thailand

Canal-side walkway collapses, 8 injured

SAMUT PRAKAN: Eight people were injured, two seriously, and several boats were sunk when a crowded concrete walkway built along the bank of Khlong Nong Ngu Hao collapsed during a boat race in the canal in Bang Sao Thong district on Monday.

11:28
Thailand

Facebook to challenge govt demand to block group critical of monarchy

Facebook said on Tuesday it was planning to legally challenge the Thai government after being "compelled" to block access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that discusses the monarchy.

11:22