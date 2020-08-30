Convicted MP won't give up seat without a fight

Thepthai Senpong

Democrat MP Thepthai Senpong said he will seek a Constitutional Court ruling on his MP status after he was convicted of poll fraud in the 2014 election for the chief of the Nakhon Si Thammarat provincial administration organisation (PAO).

Mr Thepthai and his younger brother Manote were sentenced to two years in prison on Saturday after the Nakhon Si Thammarat provincial court found them guilty of vote-buying ahead of the poll.

The court originally sentenced the pair to three years in prison but reduced the jail term to two years for both, without suspension.

It also handed down a 10-year election participation ban against the brothers. They are currently free on bail after depositing 200,000 baht in cash with the court as they set about their appeal against the verdict.

After the court's ruling, Mr Thepthai's MP status is in doubt as Section 98 (4) of the constitution prohibits those who are banned from taking part in an election from applying to become MPs.

Mr Thepthai said on Saturday he believed his MP status should remain intact because the election participation ban was slapped on him while he is already serving as an MP, whereas the charter provision applies to election candidates.

However, he said he will ask the Election Commission to forward the matter to the Constitutional Court to rule on his MP status to clear any doubt.

Mr Thepthai added that if the EC rushes to hold a by-election without waiting for the court's ruling, it may have to be held responsible for any legal consequences.

Mr Thepthai and his brother faced a lawsuit filed by Pichai Boonyakiat, a former Nakhon Si Thammarat PAO chairman, who accused the brothers of vote-buying after they threw a party for voters ahead of the election.

Provincial election officials filed a complaint with police in Muang district against the brothers seven years ago, but due to a lack of progress in that case, Mr Pichai decided to file a separate lawsuit.