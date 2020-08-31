Anti-government rally in Hat Yai

Students gather for an anti-government rally at Prince of Songkhla University's main campus in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Sunday evening. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: About 150 students of the Prince of Songkla University and supporters staged an anti-government demonstration at the university's sport complex in Hat Yai early on Sunday night.

The rally, under the theme "Southerners not under the feet of dictatorship", started about 6pm. About 50 police, in uniform and plainclothed, monitored activities, which were conducted in light rain.

The demonstrators sang the national anthem and paid respect to the national flag before showing the "three-finger" salute with their left hand - differentiating it from the salute made by the scouts movement.

Banners with messages attacking dictatorship and about the monarchy were put up around the sport complex.

A traditonal mime, a norah, was performed on the stage, reflecting politics under the present government.

Student leaders took turns to speak, attacking the government on controversial issues, including the purchase of additional submarines and weapons with taxpayers' money "as if it was preparing to stage another coup".

Tables were set up to collect donations and signatures of support for constitutional amendment.

The rally ended shortly before 9pm.



