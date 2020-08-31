Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Anti-government rally in Hat Yai
Thailand
Politics

Anti-government rally in Hat Yai

published : 31 Aug 2020 at 11:05

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Students gather for an anti-government rally at Prince of Songkhla University's main campus in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Sunday evening. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
Students gather for an anti-government rally at Prince of Songkhla University's main campus in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Sunday evening. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: About 150 students of the Prince of Songkla University and supporters staged an anti-government demonstration at the university's sport complex in Hat Yai early on Sunday night.

The rally, under the theme "Southerners not under the feet of dictatorship", started about 6pm. About 50 police, in uniform and plainclothed, monitored activities, which were conducted in light rain.

The demonstrators sang the national anthem and paid respect to the national flag before showing the "three-finger" salute with their left hand - differentiating it from the salute made by the scouts movement.

Banners with messages attacking dictatorship and about the monarchy were put up around the sport complex.

A traditonal mime, a norah, was performed on the stage, reflecting politics under the present government.

Student leaders took turns to speak, attacking the government on controversial issues, including the purchase of additional submarines and weapons with taxpayers' money "as if it was preparing to stage another coup".

Tables were set up to collect donations and signatures of support for constitutional amendment.

The rally ended shortly before 9pm.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Brit solo Covid case

Government reports single new case of coronavirus on Monday, a 29-year-old British woman, raising accumulated total in Thailand to 3,412.

11:20
Thailand

Anti-government rally in Hat Yai

SONGKHLA: About 150 students of the Prince of Songkla University and supporters staged an anti-government demonstration at the university's sport complex in Hat Yai early on Sunday night.

11:05
Thailand

Moei river patrols increased against illegal border crossers

TAK: Government agencies are combining in stepping up patrols along the Moei river to prevent illegal migration by job-seekers and others from Myanmar, where Covid-19 is spreading in western Rakhine State.

10:58