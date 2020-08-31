Rally leader burns copy of public assembly law

Activist Panupong Chadnok receives a copy of the Public Assembly Act from Pol Col Termras Jindawat, the Muang police station chief, during the rally in Muang district of Samut Prakan on Sunday.

SAMUT PRAKAN: Democracy-activist Panupong "Mike Rayong" Chadnok burned a copy of the Public Assembly Act handed to him during an anti-government demonstration in Muang district on Sunday by police who said he was breaking the law.

The rally was held in front of the City Pillar on Srisamut 1 road in Muang district and was organised by the Free People Group and the Revolutionary Labour Group. It was attended by at least 100 students and supporters.

After the demonstrators set up a stage, they were approached by officers from Muang police station.

The police told them they had set up a stage and sound system and blocked the road without seeking the permission required under the Public Assembly Act.

Pol Col Termras Jindawat, the Muang police chief, then handed a copy of the law to Mr Panupong.

Mr Panupong accepted the document, and then in a show of defiance immediately burned it.

He declared the demonstration would continue, no matter what, to cheers from supporters who held high three-finger salutes.

Other democracy activists then arrived. They included singer-songwriter Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan, alias Ammy The Bottom Blues, Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and Juthathip Sirikan, chairwoman of the Student Unions of Thailand.

They reiterated the student movement's three demands - the dissolution of parliament, constitutional amendment and an end to intimidation of the people.