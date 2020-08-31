Wissanu: Charter 'clear' on Thepthai's MP status

Democrat Party MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat Thepthai Senpong

Democrat Party politician Thepthai Senpong has lost his MP status because of his conviction for poll fraud, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Monday.

Mr Wissanu, a legal expert, said that it was clearly spelled out in the charter that Mr Thepthai's circumstances warranted the loss of his MP status.

Mr Thepthai was convicted of poll fraud in the 2014 election for the chief of Nakhon Si Thammarat provincial administrative organisation (PAO). The politician, along with his younger brother Manote, was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday after a court in Nakhon Si Thammarat found them guilty of vote-buying ahead of the 2014 poll.

The court originally sentenced the brothers to three years in prison, but later reduced the term to two years, without suspension. It also banned the pair from participating in elections for 10 years.

The brothers are currently free on bail — set at 200,000 baht each by the court, which they paid in cash — as they set out to appeal the verdict.

Mr Wissanu explained that Mr Thepthai's case mainly concerns sections 96 and 98 of the constitution.

Section 96 explicitly stipulates that anyone whose right to participate in an election is forfeited is deemed to have lost their MP status, regardless of whether or not their case has been ruled on by the court of final appeal.

Section 98 prohibits those banned from taking part in an election from applying to become MPs. The section also states that anyone facing the prohibition also ceases from being an MP under Section 96.

Mr Wissanu said the stripping of Mr Thepthai's MP status was justified by Section 96.

However, he insisted the matter has nothing to do with Mr Thepthai's jail sentence. This is because under Thai law, Mr Thepthai is considered to have avoided imprisonment by submitting bail.

That said, Mr Wissanu added, Mr Thepthai would have lost his status as MP anyway, because according to the constitution imprisonment is grounds for loss of MP status.

As such, there is no need to seek the Constitutional Court's interpretation of the matter, given the charter's clarity on the matter.

The deputy prime minister made the comments in response to Mr Thepthai's decision to request the court, via the Election Commission, to clear any doubt on his MP status.

Mr Thepthai said he should not be stripped of his MP status, because he was slapped with the election participation ban while serving as an MP. He argued that the charter's provisions only apply to election candidates.

However, he said on Monday that he ultimately did not mind if he loses his MP status. He maintained that MPs who were found guilty in cases similar to his should be allowed to seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court.