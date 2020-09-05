Pheu Thai may submit own senators bill

Largest opposition party agrees in principle, but will go it alone

Pheu Thai, the largest party, has planned a re-vote among its MPs to “switch off” senators in line with the stance of the other five opposition parties, but through its own bill.

An MP meeting will be called on Tuesday to discuss the issue after support for the change has apparently grown, said Somkid Chueakong, a deputy opposition whip and Pheu Thai MP for Ubon Ratchathani.

On Thursday, four MPs of the coalition Democrat Party, broke ranks by announcing they would support the opposition’s bill to amend Section 272 on senators’ powers and sources, as well as Section 256 to pave the way for a constitution drafting council. The four MPs were Satit Wongnongtoey of Trang, list MP Panich Vikitset, Thepthai Senapong of Nakhon Si Thammarat and Teerapat Pringsulaka of Surat Thani.

“If we agree to amend the section, we can submit our own version of the bill since we have more than 100 votes. But we must discuss first to seek a re-vote,” Mr Somkid said.

A vote of one-fifth of all MPs, or 98, is required to submit a motion to amend the charter.

Pheu Thai voted on Aug 28 not to touch the senators clause in its bill to amend the charter, to the disappointment of the Move Forward Party, which was counting on Pheu Thai to support its bill since with 54 MPs, it could not go it alone. The other four opposition parties, however, have said they would support Move Forward's version.

Mr Somkid added his party viewed changing the senators section alone was useless since the provisions on another group of senators elected by professionals among themselves are still in place.

More importantly, Pheu Thai views alienating senators at an early stage might derail its core mission of changing Section 256 to set up a constitution drafting council, which needs senators’ votes to be successful.

“We can’t afford to make a sweeping change all at once,” he said.

The Pheu Thai way is to amend the charter section by section and in separate motions, he added.

“Bundling multiple sections [to be changed] in a single bill would increase the risk of it being shot down [and destroying everything]. Therefore, we’re ready to change Section 272, but through our own separate bill,” he added.

Move Forward, which hopes to submit its version of the bill next week, wants to end the roles of 250 junta-appointed senators before proceeding with the rewrite of the constitution. It views if nothing is done with the senators now, if the House is dissolved before the drafting of the new charter is done, the 250 senators will still be there to choose a new PM again, further entrenching the rule of the establishment’s government.