Senate should not vote for PM: Senator

Prominent senator Khamnoon Sithisaman said Section 272 of the 2017 constitution -- which stipulates that the 250 senators handpicked by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) are required to vote along with MPs in the election of the prime minister -- should be removed because it is undemocratic.

Mr Khamnoon said that in his opinion the 2017 constitution has many good points, particularly Section 144 which prohibits politicians from taking part in the allocation of the national budget.

However, there had been questions over the provisional clause, especially Section 269 on the NCPO's selection of the senators and Section 272 which allows for the 250 senators to take part in the election of the prime minister.

The senator said that he and many other people had defended Section 272 onthe grounds that it was necessary during the transition period to achieve two goals over the first five years -- maintaining the country's peace and order, and instituting reforms.

"But until now the two targets have not been achieved, especially the reform of the police. Concerning this matter, we can say that regrettably, this government has failed," Mr Khamnoon said.

"After weighing the pros and cons, I can now say without hesitation that the provisional measures citing the need to reform the country are no longer valid. To be precise, Section 272 should be left out of the constitution," he added.

Mr Khamnoon said that in his opinion the constitution should be amended section-by-section, including Section 272 which is viewed as being the most illegitimate. Doing this would be better than setting up a constitution drafting committee (CDC) to rewrite the charter in its entirety.

The senator voiced concerns about a CDC. Since it was said the CDC would initially be responsible for rewriting the whole constitution -- except Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 on general provisions and the King -- he was afraid some good points in the 2017 constitution would be left out, he said.

Moreover, it would take at least 15-19 months for the CDC to finish its work.

Regardless of whether the constitution would be amended section-by-section by parliament, or be rewritten by the CDC as proposed by MPs of both the government and opposition camps, he would vote in support of the abolition of Section 272, Mr Khamnoon said.