House general debate set for Wednesday

A general debate without a vote in the House of Representatives has been scheduled for Wednesday for MPs to question the government on the current economic and political crises and suggest ways of solving related problems.

The debate comes after a motion filed by the Pheu Thai-led opposition bloc with House Speaker Chuan Leekpai.

Somboon Uthaiwian, secretary to the House Speaker, said Mr Chuan last week held a meeting with representatives of all sides for consultation over the debate.

It was tentatively agreed at the meeting that the opposition would be given 10 hours to debate and the government MPs and cabinet ministers five hours to answer questions. The House Speaker and his deputies would take turns to chair the debate every two hours.

Mr Somboon said more talks are expected on Tuesday for all concerned to discuss the time allocation in detail.

It was not yet known who would be assigned by the government to represent it in the House to listen to the debate and answer questions.

"It has been agreed that the debate should be concluded before midnight [on Wednesday] to allow House members enough time to get ready for a House meeting on Thursday to consider a study from the House committee on the criteria for and methods to amend the 2017 constitution," Mr Somboon said.