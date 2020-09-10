Thammasat bans rally on campus, protest leader shrugs it off

Student leaders flash the three-fingers salute againt dictatorship during a media conference on Wednesday at Thammasat University announcing a major anti-government rally on Tha Prachan campus. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Thammasat University will not allow students to use its campus for a rally against the government next week, the university management said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The announcement said management would not allow the rally planned at Tha Prachan on Sept 19, as it was contrary to the university's campus guidelines.

Political gatherings on campus must promote rights, freedom and responsibility, accept different ideas and take into account the safety of the students, the statement said.

The rejection was announced the day after the "United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration" announced the details of the planned anti-government rally on Wednesday.

Activists said they would set up camp at Tha Prachan campus on Sept 19 and then march to Government House the following day to press for democracy. Sanam Luang was said to be an option if the campus became overcrowded.

Student leader Parit Chiwarak, known as Penguin, posted a Facebook message after the university issued the statement. He said plans for the rally remained unchanged.

"Although executives of Thammasat University will not allow the venue at Tha Prachan to be used for the gathering, we will still hold the gathering at Thammasat," he said.