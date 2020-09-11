Supachai 'not approached' for finance minister role

Supachai: Has a positive outlook

Supachai Panitchpakdi, former director-general of the World Trade Organization and former secretary-general of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, has denied being approached by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to become finance minister.

Asked by reporters at Government House whether appointing a new finance minister is a matter of great urgency, Mr Supachai said that it was up to the government to make the decision.

The former deputy prime minister said he believed the prime minister will choose the person best suited for the job. Mr Supachai currently serves as an adviser to the committee assigned to prepare for the implementation of the national strategy.

He offered his views on the current global and domestic situation, as seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In Asean, I think we [Thailand] are better than elsewhere because everyone is attaching importance to all sectors. Therefore, we have to reopen the country gradually and we have to be patient. The economy still cannot be stimulated because the world is still in a crisis. As a result, economic stimulus cannot go full steam ahead," Mr Supachai said.

"Still, it is necessary to keep the economy afloat as long as possible so small and major businesses can survive. When people still have their jobs, this naturally reinvigorates the economy," Mr Supachai said.

Commenting on grim predictions made by critics of the government on the country's potential trade contraction, Mr Supachai said he thought the opposite.

He also said that the government's stimulus projects are currently getting underway, and added that the money spent on these projects should achieve their objectives.

"I believe things will pick up early next year. For what has been predicted to be bad, I don't think that will be the case," Mr Supachai said.

Regarding the global Covid-19 situation, in terms of investment and consumption, Asia has still fared better than others parts of the world, he said.