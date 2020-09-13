Majority do not believe in coup rumour: Suan Dusit Poll

Although a majority of people do not believe in a rumour that a coup is imminent, they think a coup is possible in the current situation, according to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online between Sept 9-11 on 1,517 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on the coup rumour, a national government and the search for a new finance minister.

On the coup rumour, a majority, 58.08%, said they did not believe it would happen, reasoning that it was not yet necessary as the country is already dominated by the military. The rest, 41.92%, believed it would happen, saying there had been some military movements and the country had accumulated so many problems that a coup was a way out which could not be overlooked.

Asked whether a coup was possible in this situation, 46.67%, said "yes"; 40.61% said "no"; and, 12.72% were uncertain.

On the chance for a "national government" to be set up, 41,79% said they did not think so; 33.29% said it was possible; and, 24.92% were uncertain.

Asked to mention the "strong points" of having a national government, 73.96% said it would help reduce conflicts; 40.35% said it would be neutral; and, 37.85% said it would be stable.

But, when asked about the "weak points", 66.55% said it was not from an election; 57.56% said it would have problems over acceptability and accountability; and, 57.28% said it was undemocratic.

Asked what qualifications they want to see in a new finance minister, the answers varied - with 81.72% saying he or she must have the knowledge and capability in the economic field; 75.20% must be honest, transparent and not corrupt; 65.12% must place emphasis on the country's interest; 56.99% must be experienced and have outstanding achievements; and, 54.50% must be free from interferences.