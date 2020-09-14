Panel: Budget delay won't hurt spending

The delay in disbursing next year's budget won't affect the government's investment projects, salaries of state employees and welfare benefits, the spokesman for a House committee vetting the budget for the 2021 fiscal year said on Sunday.

Committee spokesman Akkaradej Wongpitakroj said the 3.3-trillion-baht budget -- which was supposed to be disbursed on Oct 1 -- is likely to clear about a week late.

However, the Democrat MP said the delay won't affect the government's ability to sustain its investments, before allaying concerns about possible delays in pension payouts, as well as state officials' salaries.

When asked about the reason for the delay, Mr Akkaradej said the Budget Bureau took too much time to submit the budget bill to the House of Representatives, which consequently delayed other parliamentary procedures needed to pass the budget.

The House of Representatives will discuss the budget from Wednesday to Friday, before forwarding it to the Senate, which is scheduled to deliberate on Sept 22.

The bill is expected to be returned to the cabinet by Sept 24, Mr Akkaradej said.

If no MP challenges the budget's legality, it will be submitted for royal endorsement before taking effect.

The process may go beyond Oct 1, but it should not take more than one week, he said.

A government source said that Dechapiwat na Songkhla, the director of the Budget Bureau, sent an urgent letter to all state agencies on Sept 10, saying the government won't be able to disburse the budget for the next fiscal year -- which starts on Oct 1 -- in time.

To prevent a crisis from disagreements during the budget deliberation process, Section 141 of the constitution and Section 12 of the Budget Procedures Act allows the government to draw on last year's budget to cover its expenditures, pending the passage and enactment of a new budget.

According to the source, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has approved a set of criteria proposed by the Budget Bureau's director, which outlines the use of the remainder of last year's budget.