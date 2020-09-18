Somkid B2m richer since taking office

Somkid Jatusripitak, a former deputy prime minister, gained 2.4 million baht worth of assets after joining the cabinet, while Suvit Maesincee, former education minister, was half a million baht poorer, according to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) as it revealed their finances.

The NACC on Thursday published the declared assets and liabilities of Mr Somkid, Mr Suvit and Prasit Pathumarak, a newly appointed senator.

Mr Somkid and his wife reported 149.36 million baht worth of assets between them without debts.

Most of their assets are bank deposits, land and buildings. Compared with the asset list he submitted to the NACC in 2015 upon taking office, the ex-deputy premier is 2.4 million baht richer.

The couple reported assets worth 146.6 million baht without debts on Aug 23, 2015.

Meanwhile, Mr Suvit reported assets worth 92.7 million baht with liabilities worth 10.3 million. Of the assets and liabilities, 77.8 million belongs to the former education minister and 14.8 million to his wife. Most of their assets comprise land and buildings.

Mr Suvit reported 93.3 million in assets when he assumed his ministerial position last year. A large part of his reported assets comprises 139 items of jewellery, antiques and collectables worth 22.9 million.

Mr Prasit declared he and his wife held assets worth 72.6 million with no debt. Mr Prasit now has 64.5 million while his spouse has 8.1 million. Most of their assets are land plots in Nakhon Pathom, worth over 50.4 million, and bank deposits.

Former finance and energy ministers Uttama Savanayana and Sonthirat Sonthijirawong have not yet declared their wealth for the NACC to examine. They have until Oct 12 to do so.

Mr Somkid and the three others were members of the government's economic team. They announced their resignations on July 16.