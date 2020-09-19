Ankle-tag limit set for ex-politicians

Two former Pheu Thai Party members recently released from prison after receiving royal pardons will have their electronic monitoring (EM) bracelets taken off within five months, according to the Department of Rights and Liberties Protection (RLPD).

Plodprasop Suraswadi, former permanent secretary at the Environment Ministry, and Yongyuth Wichaidit, former interior minister, were released from prison on Sept 11 but were still required to wear ankle bracelets for tracking purposes.

Plodprasop was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison in March for abuse of authority over a reshuffle of officials, while Yongyuth began a two-year sentence in February for abuse of power in connection with a monastic land deal.

Vittawan Sunthornkajit, director-general of the RLPD, yesterday said Plodprasop is expected to have his EM bracelet removed in November, and Yongyuth in February.

In other news, the Justice Ministry is revising some criminal laws so authorities can monitor and track former convicts.

If approved by the House, the ministry would have the Safety Observation Ad-hoc Centre (Jsoc) monitor those convicted of serious crimes who have been released.

The Jsoc project was initiated after the ministry received reports about released inmates repeating the heinous crimes they were convicted for.