Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Prawit thanks all for peaceful event
Thailand
Politics

Prawit thanks all for peaceful event

Sanam Luang demonstration wraps up without incident

published : 20 Sep 2020 at 10:39

writer: Post Reporters

Protest leaders wave to supporters as they are leaving Sanam Luang to end the rally on Sunday. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
Protest leaders wave to supporters as they are leaving Sanam Luang to end the rally on Sunday. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has thanked protesters for staging a peaceful demonstration at Sanam Luang on Saturday night and for their cooperation with the authorities, according to his personal spokesman, Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich.

He also thanked security officials who took part in the peace-keeping operation. The rally attracted between 30,000 and 50,000 people at its peak on Saturday night but there were no serious incidents.

Gen Prawit was particularly full of praise for the Royal Thai Police Office for its work to provide convenience and security for the participants throughout the demonstration, which ended peacefully on Sunday morning.

All told, 57 companies of police, or about 8,500 officers, were deployed at 14 locations around Thammasat University and Sanam Luang on Saturday. Their number included border patrol police from Chai Nat province and anti-riot officers from Nakhon Pathom.

Other security precautions included metal detectors at entry points, while health workers set up checkpoints to take the temperature of people attending the rally.

Most rally participants wore masks to protect against Covid-19 but social distancing was not widely in evidence given the size of the crowds on Saturday night.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (7)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Prayut thanks all concerned for cooperation

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked government officials and the people for their cooperation in maintaining law and order during the rally of the United Front for Thammasat and Demonstration which ended on Sunday morning, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said.

13:00
Thailand

Minister asks media not to cause division

After the United Front for Thammasat and Demonstration rally ended peacefully on Sunday morning, Prime Minister's Office Minister Anucha Nakasai asked the media to report the ongoing political situation in a straightforward and neutral way avoid causing division in society.

12:17
Thailand

Man killed after driving car into Khon Kaen canal

KHON KAEN: A construction contractor was killed when the car he was driving veered off a road and plunged into an irrigation canal in Nam Phong district on Saturday night, police said.

11:19