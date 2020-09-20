Prayut thanks all concerned for cooperation

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked government officials and the people for their cooperation in maintaining law and order during the rally of the United Front for Thammasat and Demonstration which ended on Sunday morning, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said.

Mr Anucha said Gen Prayut praised police for providing security for the demonstrators.

Gen Prayut also commended the authorities and the demonstrators for avoiding confrontations and provocations, complying with the government's wish to allow people to fully exercise their right to freedom of expression in a democracy within the scope of the law, he said.

"The prime minister asks all Thai people for their continued cooperation to overcome various obstacles and challenges facing us," said Mr Anucha.



