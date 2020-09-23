Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
'Big Joke' set to file case against PM
Thailand
Politics

'Big Joke' set to file case against PM

published : 23 Sep 2020 at 10:05

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn
Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn

Adviser to the Office of the Prime Minister, Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, on Tuesday assigned his attorney to file a complaint against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in the Administrative Court for "unlawfully" transferring him in 2019.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate said there had been no formal probe against him by investigative agencies such as the Public Prosecutor Commission, the National Anti-Corruption Commission or the State Audit Office. The transfer was also against his will, the former Immigration Bureau chief said.

The PM said he had asked his legal team to defend the case on his behalf.

More than 90 officials have been transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister. Around 80 have returned to their original posts and some of them will retire in October this year.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate, who goes by the nickname "Big Joke", was the commander of the Immigration Police Bureau until last year, when he was suddenly shunted out of law enforcement to the civilian position of adviser at the Prime Minister's Office. The reason for his sudden fall from grace was never explained.

He recently made the headlines again after a gunman fired at least seven shots at his parked car while he was in a nearby restaurant in Bangkok.

Some people, including police, suspected the shooting was stage managed. Pol Lt Gen Surachate profusely denied this, saying there was no reason to stage it and whether he would be transferred back to the police agency depended on the premier.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (31)
MOST RECENT
Business

August sees drop in new registrations

New business registrations continued to fall in August, dipping 7% from the same month last year as the business sector frets over the pandemic.

06:44
Business

Help for agriculture

The Thai Chamber of Commerce is demanding the government provide stronger support for the 12.3 million people working in the agricultural sector.

06:33
Thailand

Govt to step up haze battle

The government is aiming to curb man-made bushfires, a key factor in the seasonal haze in 17 northern provinces, by tackling the root causes, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Thursday.

06:22