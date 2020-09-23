Pro-establishment group opposes charter rewrite

Former MP Warong Dechgitvigrom speaks to members of his Thai Pakdee (Loyal Thai) group as they show up at Parliament in Bangkok on Wednesday to oppose efforts to amend the constitution. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiartpakun)

The Thai Pakdee (Loyal Thai) group, led by former MP Warong Dechgitvigrom, has filed a list of 130,000 people who oppose a charter rewrite at Parliament.

His group showed up at Parliament in Kiakkai area at about 8am on Wednesday. Dr Warong said that 130,000 people had signed up for the cause in only four days and their names could be verified.

The names were filed with a reminder that the constitution in effect now had been endorsed by 16.8 million people at a referendum, he said.

Dr Warong said his group could have attracted more people to sign up, but an opponent group used technology to attack the system. However, the 130,000 names were enough to oppose any attempt to change the constitution, he said.

"We warn all MPs that if they are stubborn and proceed with the amendment without listening to people's voice, the matter will end up in the Constitutional Court," he warned.

The court had ruled that Parliament was not in a position to completely rewrite a constitution that had been endorsed in a referendum, Dr Warong said.