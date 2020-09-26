Pheu Thai to elect new leader, executives

Chiang Mai MP Sompong Amornvivat resigned as the Pheu Thai Party leader on Saturday. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)

Pheu Thai will vote to elect a new executive team after party leader Sompong Amornvivat resigned on Saturday to pave for the way for a major restructuring of the opposition party.

The Chiang Mai MP of the country’s largest party submitted his resignation on Saturday, a day after the exit of Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, the party’s top strategist.

His resignation means all existing executives would be relieved from duty and a new team elected by party members, according to its regulations.

Choosak Sirinil, the acting party leader, said he had called a meeting of acting executives on Monday to set the date for the vote on the new leader and executives.

Political sources said the revamp would be aimed at recreating a successful party like Thai Rak Thai in its heyday under former premier Thaksin Shinawatra. Strategists hope to overcome the crisis of faith that Pheu Thai has experienced lately and also win votes from pro-democracy activists leaning toward Move Forward, which has a progressive agenda.

The stipulation of a single election ballot in the 2017 constitution forced Pheu Thai to split into three parties — Pheu Thai, Thai Raska Chart and Phuea Chart — in an attempt to benefit from complicated proportional representation rules that are not well understood even today.

But a political “accident” dashed its hopes. Thai Raska Chart was dissolved and several key members were banned from running after the party decided to name Princess Ubolratana as its prime ministerial candidate, a move vetoed by His Majesty the King. Some of those who remained in the Pheu Thai fold could not get along with the faction loyal to Khunying Sudarat.

Now the dissidents want back in, but the party structure does not accommodate it, making a restructuring necessary to allow all factions to work together with a better balance of power as the party prepares for the next election.

However, the plan hinges on the amendment of the constitution to allow two ballots, where each voter can separately choose a party and a constituency MP.

Under the current rules, a voter gets to choose only a constituency MP. That vote goes to the MP and the party he or she belongs to as well. Total votes cast for the party are then used to calculate how many additional list seats it should receive.

But if the plan for the two ballots does not materialise, Pheu Thai may need to split again.

The consolidation plan reportedly calls for a charismatic leader to whom all sides will listen. That person could be none other than Thaksin’s ex-wife, Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra, who has reportedly returned to lead the party and appease all factions.

She would not accept any formal position but would bring back all politicians who have left, said the sources, asking not to be named.

The new team of executives would work directly under Khunying Potjaman. There will be fewer executives but all factions will be well represented.

According to reporters with access to the party’s internal communications, northeastern MPs floated the idea of nominating Sutin Klangsaeng, an MP for Maha Sarakham and leader of the opposition whips, as the new Pheu Thai leader, citing his outstanding role in Parliament to date and his conciliatory nature.

Northeastern MPs, however, want Mr Sompong to be re-elected since he has done well and they believe there is no need to change the leader now.